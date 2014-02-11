Millicom Q4 core profit in line, sees faster growth in 2014

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and said revenue would grow faster in 2014 than last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $465 million versus a mean forecast of $462 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $528 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues rose to $1.37 billion compared with expectations of $1.34 billion and $1.27 billion a year ago.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected its core profit margin to be around 35 percent in 2014 and its capex to revenue ratio to be around 19 percent. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)