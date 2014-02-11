FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millicom Q4 core profit in line, sees faster growth in 2014
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 11, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Millicom Q4 core profit in line, sees faster growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and said revenue would grow faster in 2014 than last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $465 million versus a mean forecast of $462 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $528 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues rose to $1.37 billion compared with expectations of $1.34 billion and $1.27 billion a year ago.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected its core profit margin to be around 35 percent in 2014 and its capex to revenue ratio to be around 19 percent. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

