Millicom plans to start share buy-backs next week
April 18, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Millicom plans to start share buy-backs next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 18 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom is set soon to start its $300 million share buy-back scheme, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our intention is to start next week,” CFO Francois-Xavier Roger said in an interview.

Earlier, the company reported first-quarter core profit below expectations, hurt by higher investments and pressure on prices, sending its shares more than 3 percent lower. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki, editing by Patrick Lannin)

