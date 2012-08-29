FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millicom reaches settlement in Senegal
August 29, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Millicom reaches settlement in Senegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA : * Says has reached agreement with Senegalese government to settle dispute over

the validity of Millicom’s license in Senegal * Says has agreed to pay USD103 million to the government of the republic of

Senegal for additional license rights and spectrum * Millicom will be granted a 3G license, an alignment of its license terms with those of the other operators, some additional spectrum and a 10-year extension of the term of its current license until 2028.

