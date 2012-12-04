FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millicom says extends license in Colombia for 10 yrs
December 4, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Millicom says extends license in Colombia for 10 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA : * Renews its license in Colombia * Says Colombia Movil (an affiliate of Millicom) renewed its license for another 10 years (up until February 2023) * Says in February 2013, the company will pay COP 93,000 million (approximately USD51m) for the renewal * Says the final consideration to be paid for the renewal and 50 MHz of spectrum in the 1900 MHz spectrum band will be determined by the “Tribunal de Arbitramiento” (Arbitrage Court) in the next 12-18 months.

