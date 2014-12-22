FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millicom's Costa Rica subsidiary files application for transaction
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 22, 2014

BRIEF-Millicom's Costa Rica subsidiary files application for transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular Sa

* Millicom’s costa rica subsidiary files application for transaction

* Has agreed terms and conditions to acquire the business of TeleCable Económico TVE, S.A. and merge the company with its Costa Rican subsidiary

* The agreement is subject to regulatory approval

* Millicom Cable Costa Rica, S. A., trading as Tigo, has made an application for the agreement to be sanctioned by the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL), the industry regulator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
