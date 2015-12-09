FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR in the lead to acquire retailer Mills Fleet Farm -sources
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 9, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

KKR in the lead to acquire retailer Mills Fleet Farm -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co is in the lead to acquire outdoor retailer Mills Fleet Farm for more than $1.2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

KKR has prevailed over other private equity firms in an auction for privately held Mills Fleet, the people said on Wednesday. If negotiations are concluded successfully and KKR can secure the necessary financing, a deal could be announced before the end of the year, the people added, cautioning there was no certainty there will be an agreement.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. KKR declined to comment, while Mills Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brainerd, Minnesota-based Mills Fleet Farm has been exploring a sale of the company since earlier this year. The third-generation family-owned company is led by Chief Executive Officer Stewart Mills III, who announced in October his second run for Congress. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.