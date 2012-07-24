Millstein & Co expands advisory practice with new hires

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Millstein & Co, a restructuring and strategic advisory firm, said on Tuesday it is expanding its New York and Washington D.C. operations with several senior-level hires in investment banking and restructuring.

Robert Kost, a 25-year investment banking veteran and a former founding member of the restructuring group at Lazard Ltd , has joined Millstein & Co as a partner, the advisory firm said in a statement.

Kost was most recently managing director and co-head of the restructuring group at Gleacher & Company.

Millstein & Co is led by Jim Millstein, the former chief restructuring officer at the U.S. Treasury Department overseeing the government bailout of American International Group.

“Over the last six months, we have built a strong team of talented financial professionals with the experience and background to tackle the most difficult problems in today’s volatile markets,” Millstein said in a statement.

Jenni Main, who was involved in the U.S. government’s implementation of the $700 billion financial bailout program, is serving as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Millstein & Co, the advisory firm said.

In her previous role at the U.S. Treasury, Main was responsible for the development and implementation of financial management for the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

Millstein & Co also had previously announced that restructuring lawyer Jane Vris has joined as general counsel.

Vris’ previous assignments included representing creditors or bidders in the Chapter 11 cases of Lehman Brothers, General Growth Properties and General Motors Co.

Millstein & Co has also hired three new directors, Elizabeth Abrams from Miller Buckfire, Brendan Hayes from Lazard, and Brad Meyer from Houlihan Lokey. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)