10 months ago
Milpo expects to produce about 260,000 tonnes of zinc this year
November 9, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

Milpo expects to produce about 260,000 tonnes of zinc this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Milpo expects to produce about 260,000 or 265,000 tonnes of zinc this year, maintaining output levels from recent years, the company's president said on Wednesday.

Victor Gobitz said the Lima-listed company, controlled by the Brazilian group Votorantim, expects to start producing copper from its $300 million project Magistral in 2021 after receiving a construction permit, likely next year.

Gobitz said Milpo's production of lead, silver and gold are on track to rise by an unspecified amount from its operations in the region of Pasco as new areas are being tapped. He added that Milpo will likely report better results next year as he expects metal prices to improve. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

