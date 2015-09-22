FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Email provider Mimecast hit in cyber attack that disrupts service
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 22, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Email provider Mimecast hit in cyber attack that disrupts service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Email security provider Mimecast said it was the victim of a cyber attack that prevented some U.S. customers from accessing email on Monday.

“Mimecast experienced malicious traffic from multiple IP addresses, targeting its U.S. network. This resulted in service disruption for U.S. customers,” Mimecast Chief Executive Peter Bauer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that service had returned to normal and that the attack appeared to be limited to disruption of email service for its clients.

The company declined comment when asked who was behind the attack or if law enforcement was investigating. An FBI spokeswoman said she had no immediate comment.

Mimecast’s customers include software maker NetSuite Inc , advertising and marketing giant Omnicom Group Inc , Bon Pan restaurant chain, the Boston Celtics basketball team and the Cleveland Indians baseball team.

Its competitors include Proofpoint Inc and Symantec Corp. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.