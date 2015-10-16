FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Email security provider Mimecast files for U.S. IPO
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 16, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Email security provider Mimecast files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Email security provider Mimecast Ltd on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

London-based Mimecast said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “MIME”.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the filing. (bit.ly/1KdIkEw)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.