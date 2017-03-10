The federal Superfund environmental cleanup law did not afford landowners in Virginia extra time to sue Murray Energy’s Consolidation Coal unit for flooding an exhausted mine underneath their properties between 1994 and 2003, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the landowners’ 2011 and 2013 lawsuits against Consolidation and its former parent company, Consol Energy, were barred by Virginia’s five-year statute of limitations on property-damage claims.

