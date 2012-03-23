FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

Minebea to become largest shareholder of South Korea's Moatech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Minebea Co said on Friday that it will take a 50.8 percent stake in Moatech Co , a small precision motor manufacturer, to expand its business in the field and strengthen its competitiveness in the global market.

Minebea will acquire the stake in the South Korean firm through a third-party allotment, a purchase of treasury shares and a purchase of shares held by Moatech’s CEO.

The company did not disclose the price of the deal. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

