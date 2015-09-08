FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IRL resumes Peru gold mine operations after deal with locals
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

IRL resumes Peru gold mine operations after deal with locals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Minera IRL Ltd restarted operations at its Corihuarmi gold mine in central Peru after reaching an agreement with locals who had taken control of the unit, the company’s co-founder said Tuesday.

Activity resumed late on Monday after IRL reassured protesters that it remained committed to funding community development projects, Diego Benavides, president of the company’s Peruvian unit, said.

“We extended the social contract that we have with the community until 2018,” Benavides said by phone. “Fortunately, the stoppage did not impact our output and there was no damage to the mine.”

Benavides was interim chief executive until a board room shake-up last month.

IRL’s London shares slumped after its announcement early on Monday that about 100 members of the nearby town of Atcas had forced operations at Corihuarmi to stop.

IRL has also struggled to renew agreements with communities near its $180 million Ollachea gold project after management changes in the company upset local leaders.

Corihuarmi produced 23,321 ounces of gold last year.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
