Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG : * Says H1 EBITDA and EBIT amounted to EUR 6.1 million and EUR 0.6 million. * Says confirms previous forecast that continuous increase in FY 2014 EBIT and

* Says confirms previous forecast that continuous increase in FY 2014 EBIT and EBITDA to be achieved * Says H1 revenue down by 1.5 million EUR to 69.1 million EUR