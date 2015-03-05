Darley Energy complains to EU against Poland over mining concession

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - British firm Darley Energy has lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Poland’s decision to deny it a potash mining concession, whose value it estimates at nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion), the company said on Thursday.

Darley bid for the concession near the Baltic coastal town of Puck, in 2012. Since there were no other bidders, Darley said that according to Polish law it should have been granted access to the deposit by May 2013.

But the process was extended to give Polish state-controlled mining giant KGHM time to join the bidding and then win the concession. Darley Energy says the government decision to grant the permit to KGHM constituted illegal public aid.

It said in a statement the government had granted the permit “without conducting the necessary procedures of an open, transparent, competitive and non-discriminatory concession process.”

Last year, Darley submitted an appeal to Poland’s environment ministry, which oversaw the bidding process. The appeal was rejected on Dec. 30, the company said.

Poland’s environment ministry and KGHM were not immediately available for comment. The ministry had previously denied giving any preferential treatment and said KGHM won the concession because it had the strongest bid.

KGHM is one of Poland’s biggest companies, as well as being Europe’s No.2 copper producer and the world’s biggest silver miner. The Polish state holds a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans)