FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-S&P warns of imminent downgrade for several miners
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-S&P warns of imminent downgrade for several miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers; no change to text)

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.

S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA , Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd , and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.