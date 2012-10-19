FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Minerva to sell shares in primary, secondary offering
October 19, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Minerva to sell shares in primary, secondary offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor Minerva and its controlling shareholder plan to sell shares in an offering that could raise a minimum 442.1 million reais ($219 million).

The company will offer 37.5 million shares in a primary offering, while controlling shareholder VDQ Holding will offer an unspecified amount of stock, the company said in a filing on Friday. An additional lot equivalent to 15 percent of the offering could be sold depending on demand, the filing said. (Reporting By Sao Paulo newsroom; Editing by Gary Hill)

