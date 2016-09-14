FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil Minerva says received clearance to ship fresh beef to United States
September 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil Minerva says received clearance to ship fresh beef to United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat packer Minerva SA said in a filing on Wednesday that it had received authorization from the Agriculture Ministry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for two of its plants to begin shipping fresh beef to the United States.

Brazil has long been a major supplier of cooked beef to North America but until now has been shut out of the U.S. fresh beef market. Gaining access to it was expected to open doors to other hard-to-enter markets such as Japan. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr, Reese Ewing)

