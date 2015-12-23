FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil beef exporter Minerva Foods approves $400 mln capital raise
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil beef exporter Minerva Foods approves $400 mln capital raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef exporter Minerva Foods SA said on Wednesday its board approved a proposal for Salic UK to buy up to 1.6 billion reais ($401 million) in newly issued shares in a capital raising agreement.

The extra cash, Minerva said, will allow it to expand its geographic reach as well as reduce its leverage.

Salic UK, which is part of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, will own 19.95 percent of Minerva shares when the agreement comes into force.

Reporting by Luciana Bruno, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.