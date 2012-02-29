FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mining output to grow 5-8 pct in 2012, 2013
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

Brazil mining output to grow 5-8 pct in 2012, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining output
should rise 5 to 8 percent in value in 2012 and again in 2013,
pushed by rising production volumes rather than higher metals
and mineral prices, an official at the country's mining industry
association Ibram told Reuters.	
    Brazil is the world's No. 2 exporter of iron ore, the main
steelmaking ingredient. Iron ore, gold and copper production are
expected to soar in coming years as a result of $65.8 billion of
planned mining-industry investment for the 2011-2015 period, the
association said.	
    Ibram estimates that mining output in 2011 was worth about
$50 billion, said Cinthia de Paiva Rodrigues, the association's
research and development manager.	
	
 (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Edited by Jeb Blount)

