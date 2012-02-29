Brazil mining output to grow 5-8 pct in 2012, 2013

BRASILIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining output should rise 5 to 8 percent in value in 2012 and again in 2013, pushed by rising production volumes rather than higher metals and mineral prices, an official at the country's mining industry association Ibram told Reuters. Brazil is the world's No. 2 exporter of iron ore, the main steelmaking ingredient. Iron ore, gold and copper production are expected to soar in coming years as a result of $65.8 billion of planned mining-industry investment for the 2011-2015 period, the association said. Ibram estimates that mining output in 2011 was worth about $50 billion, said Cinthia de Paiva Rodrigues, the association's research and development manager. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Edited by Jeb Blount)