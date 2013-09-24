Restart of construction at Peru mine 'not imminent'- Newmont CEO

DENVER, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A restart of construction at Newmont Mining Corp’s controversial Conga mine in Peru is “not imminent”, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said the situation in Peru is improving, but he said the earliest he would take the Conga project back to his board for a decision would be in early 2015, after elections in the region.

The rich gold development in northern Peru is a joint venture with Peruvian miner Companias de Minas Buenaventura .