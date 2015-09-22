FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont not interested in Barrick's U.S. assets, eyes Australia
September 22, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Newmont not interested in Barrick's U.S. assets, eyes Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp is not interested in buying the U.S. assets Barrick Gold has put up for sale, but would be keen on Barrick’s 50 percent stake in an Australian mine at the right price, Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Tuesday.

“If we were to be interested in Barrick’s assets, it wouldn’t be those particular assets,” Goldberg said in an interview when asked about the package of six gold mines and projects that Barrick is selling in the United States.

Asked if Newmont would be keen on Kalgoorlie, a gold mine in Australian jointly owned by Barrick and Newmont, he said: “If we could do something at the right value, that’s one that we would be interested in.” (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Chris Reese)

