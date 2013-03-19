ENRC faces hurdles to $500 mln share sale - sources

* Faces 2014 deadline to increase free float

* ENRC to report full-year earnings on March 20

* Has already warned of “significant” writedown

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh mining firm ENRC would need to overcome reluctance from key shareholders and questions over two internal probes to carry out a capital increase of around $500 million that could cut debt and boost its free float.

ENRC shares rose at the start of 2013 but have slipped back to near their level of late 2012, which was the lowest since the depth of the financial crisis.

Several sources with direct knowledge of the matter have said the London-listed ENRC, which faces a January 2014 deadline to lift the free float or leave the FTSE 100 index, is considering a proposal to issue the stock so it can stay in the index.

Such a sale could still be months away, the sources said, as management tries to bring on board investors including the company’s trio of founders, who are reluctant to see their stake diluted by a capital increase after the shares more than halved in value last year.

“We have to do it by consensus. Everyone has to agree,” one of the sources said. “No one wants to be diluted but the company does very much want to remain in the FTSE. At some point, the rock and the hard place have to meet.”

Other major shareholders in ENRC include rival Kazakhmys , which owns 26 percent as a result of a past takeover attempt, and the Kazakh government with 11.7 percent.

ENRC may not need approval from the shareholders if it issues the equivalent of less than 10 percent of its stock -enough to increase the free float by the required amount. But it is unlikely to proceed without approval from key investors.

In particular, it is likely to require at least informal approval from the government of Kazakhstan and would need guarantees from existing shareholders that they would be supportive, even if they do not subscribe to the new stock.

“I can see why (ENRC would) want to do it. They could use the cash and also they are trying to get the free float a little bit higher,” one of the miner’s top 20 investors said. “There’s been quite a bit of primary issuance lately. Companies are taking advantage of markets and getting a bit more capital.”

Attracting new investors could be harder given the two independent investigations under way, one focused on ENRC’s Kazakhstan operations and the other on its international business, predominantly Africa.

The results of the first probe have been presented verbally to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

ENRC has said it is progressing through the reporting process with the SFO and declined to comment further.

DISAPPOINTMENT?

The apparent lack of progress so far towards a share sale, which follows months of speculation over ENRC’s plans, could disappoint investors who were hoping for an update this week to coincide with 2012 earnings due on Wednesday.

Given an absence of progress on long-mooted asset sales by ENRC - another route to raising cash - they could be left fretting over ENRC’s net debts, which are expected to have topped $5 billion at the end of last year.

While analysts have said ENRC’s 2012 numbers are not expected to have breached the terms of agreements with lenders, most estimate that they risk doing so in 2013 unless it raises cash or sells assets.

A source with direct knowledge of the share sale said last month ENRC was not dependent on the stock issue to meet its debt requirements, but said the company was “well aware” that a sale could help resolve its desire to remain in the FTSE 100 index.

New rules laid out in 2011 oblige companies in the FTSE 100 to have a free float of at least 25 percent by next January, up from 15 percent previously. ENRC’s is under 19 percent.

“As previously advised, the company is currently reviewing its balance sheet structure and an announcement will be made in due course,” an ENRC spokesman said.

The company said it remained committed to its inclusion in the London benchmark index.

ENRC’s profits are expected to have fallen more than 40 percent in 2012, hit by low prices and higher costs that also bruised its peers, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company has also said it would take a “significant” impairment hit.