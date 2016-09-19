FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Barrick says Argentina mine operations may resume within two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Inc's Veladero gold mine in Argentina could resume operations in the next two weeks, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in an interview on Monday.

"I am hopeful that it could be up and going in that kind of two-week window depending on how the reparation work goes," Dushnisky said.

Barrick said last Thursday that mine operations were temporarily suspended by the Argentina government after a "small quantity" of processing solution containing cyanide leaked outside a processing area. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

