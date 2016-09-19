BRIEF-Sears Holdings' Kmart to close 64 stores - Business Insider
* Sears Holdings' Kmart is closing 64 stores and laying off thousands of employees - Business Insider
DENVER, Sept 19 Barrick Gold Inc's Veladero gold mine in Argentina could resume operations in the next two weeks, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in an interview on Monday.
"I am hopeful that it could be up and going in that kind of two-week window depending on how the reparation work goes," Dushnisky said.
Barrick said last Thursday that mine operations were temporarily suspended by the Argentina government after a "small quantity" of processing solution containing cyanide leaked outside a processing area. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - The 2017s issued by Venezuelan oil company PDVSA were about 1.5 points weaker Monday as investors largely shunned the terms of a debt exchange targeting US$7.1bn of those securities.
* Nascent Objects, the modular consumer electronics platform operator, says it will join Facebook's Building 8 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2d2Nuvp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)