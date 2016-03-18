FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's KGHM says its 2016 market f'casts are cautious
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Poland's KGHM says its 2016 market f'casts are cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer, Poland’s state-run KGHM, said its 2016 market expectations are cautious, adding it is working on further cost cuts at its mines after the group booked a record loss in 2015 due to write-downs.

“We are making cautious macroeconomic assumptions, especially regarding copper prices,” Stefan Swiatkowski, KGHM’s chief financial office, said in a statement posted on the company website, adding that the group’s financial situation is stable.

“At the same time ... we are working on further cost cuts at our assets.”

KGHM expects 2016 copper prices to fall further, averaging $5,000 per tonne compared with $5,495 last year.

The miner also signalled plans to cut its copper output by 9 percent this year after record writedowns pushed its 2015 net loss higher than expected to 5.01 billion zlotys ($1.33 billion). ($1 = 3.7799 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.