FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps over Florida strip mining
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps over Florida strip mining

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Four environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Fish and Wildlife Service over their authorization of 50,000 acres of phosphate strip mining in Central Florida.

The groups, who say the mining will destroy native plant and animal habitats, filed a complaint in federal court in Tampa. Their lawsuit challenges the U.S. Clean Water Act permit issued for the mining operation by the Corps in December and a 2014 analysis conducted by the Fish and Wildlife Service prior to the project's authorization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mPKAkE

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.