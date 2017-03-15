Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps over Florida strip mining

Four environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Fish and Wildlife Service over their authorization of 50,000 acres of phosphate strip mining in Central Florida.

The groups, who say the mining will destroy native plant and animal habitats, filed a complaint in federal court in Tampa. Their lawsuit challenges the U.S. Clean Water Act permit issued for the mining operation by the Corps in December and a 2014 analysis conducted by the Fish and Wildlife Service prior to the project's authorization.

