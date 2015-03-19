FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saskatchewan aims to ease potash tax reliance on price
March 19, 2015

Saskatchewan aims to ease potash tax reliance on price

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s resource-rich province of Saskatchewan will aim to reduce its complex potash tax and royalty system’s basis on the price of the crop nutrient, and increase its emphasis on production volume, Bill Boyd, the province’s minister of the economy said on Thursday.

Saskatchewan has not decided if its pending review of the potash system will lead to collecting more or less government revenue, Boyd said, although on Wednesday it made an interim move that will increase revenue this year. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

