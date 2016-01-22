FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa responds to Moody's warning on credit downgrade
January 22, 2016

Alcoa responds to Moody's warning on credit downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc, responding to a Moody’s warning of a possible downgrade to its debt rating, said it remained focused on strengthening its upstream and value-add businesses to help them succeed as standalone companies.

Earlier on Friday, Moody’s placed the ratings of dozens of mining companies across the world on review for a downgrade as commodity prices slump due to oversupply and slowing growth in China.

Newmont Mining, Rio Tinto , AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields are among the companies mentioned in the report. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

