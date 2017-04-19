FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota mining company sues county over fracking sand ban
April 19, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 4 months ago

Minnesota mining company sues county over fracking sand ban

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Minnesota sand mining company has sued the Winona County Commission challenging a ban on the excavation and hauling of sand used by the oil and gas industry in fracking operations.

Filed on Tuesday by Minnesota Sands, the lawsuit said the county's ordinance violates the company's constitutional rights of equal protection because it applies to sand used in fracking and exempts sand used in local construction projects. The lawsuit was filed in a Winona County state court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pha7Wf

