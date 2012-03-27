FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Newmont sees gold at $2,000/oz this year
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

Miner Newmont sees gold at $2,000/oz this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining’s Chief Executive Richard O‘Brien said he believed a gold price at $2,000 per ounce was “reachable” this year.

“Based on this bull market and gold’s rise in recent years, $2,000 is still reachable,” O‘Brien told the Reuters Global Mining and Metals summit in New York on Tuesday.

Gold was trading around $1,686 per ounce on Tuesday.

O‘Brien also said he was confident the government of Peru would approve Newmont’s proposed $4.8 billion Conga mining project that has been held up because of protests over water supplies for local farmers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.