FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Xstrata boss's venture raises a further $1 bln for deals
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Former Xstrata boss's venture raises a further $1 bln for deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The former boss of mining company Xstrata, Mick Davis, has secured a further $1 billion in funding from unnamed investors, taking the amount he has available to build a new mining powerhouse to up to $4.8 billion.

Davis led Xstrata until its takeover by Glencore last year, and is now aiming to build his new venture X2 Resources into a mid-sized diversified mining and metals company.

X2, which did not detail the source of fresh capital, said in a statement it has now secured $3.3 billion in committed equity capital, and $1.5 billion in conditional capital.

Davis, whose dealmaking at the helm of Xstrata transformed the sector, set up X2 months after leaving the mining giant following its acquisition by Glencore.

X2, which has yet to seal an acquisition but has been linked to a string of assets in copper, coal and other commodities, said on Wednesday it was reviewing “a number of opportunities”. (Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.