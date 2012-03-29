FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Minmetals targets more African copper acquisitions
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 6 years

China's Minmetals targets more African copper acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s Minmetals Resources plans to use its C$1.3 billion Anvil Mining acquisition as a platform to buy more copper assets in central and southern Africa, a senior executive said on Thursday.

“So we’ll be very much looking for additional projects and/or acquisitions in the central African copper belt -- in both DRC, Zambia and southern African countries as well,” Michael Nossal, the company’s general manager of business development, told reporters at a teleconference briefing on results.

Reporting by Sonali Paul;Editing by Clarence Fernandez

