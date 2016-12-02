FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Minnesota expects $1.4 billion balance for budget
December 2, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 9 months ago

Minnesota expects $1.4 billion balance for budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Minnesota on Friday projected a $1.4 billion balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle, up from an estimated $678 million when the current fiscal biennium ends June 30.

The forecast, which was released to help state lawmakers craft a fiscal 2018-2019 budget, projects revenue to increase by 6.9 percent to $45.3 billion and spending to rise 7.4 percent to $44.58 billion compared to the revised forecast for the fiscal 2016-2017 budget.

State forecasters attributed the revenue growth mainly to individual income taxes, while the main spending driver was health and human services.

The state also anticipates its budget reserve account will total $1.93 billion on June 30.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; editing by Grant McCool

