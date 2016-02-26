Minnesota reduces revenue forecast by $427 mln in current budget

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lower-than-expected growth in income and sales tax collections led Minnesota on Friday to cut the state’s revenue forecast for the current two-year budget by $427 million, state officials said.

As a result, the state’s projected available balance fell to $900 million from a previously forecast $1.2 billion when the fiscal 2016-2017 biennium ends on June 30, 2017.

Minnesota officials pegged general fund revenue at nearly $42.3 billion for the two-year budget.

For the fiscal 2018-2019 biennium, the state expects revenue to total $45.7 billion, down from the previous forecast of $46.6 billion. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)