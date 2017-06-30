The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure
on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15
an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S.
cities to raise the minimum wage.
The pay hike will be phased in citywide by 2024 and makes
Minneapolis the first city in the Midwest to set a timetable for
a $15 minimum wage.
The measure, an effective pay increase of 58 percent for
workers at large businesses and 94 percent for those at small
ones, was approved by an 11-1 vote.
Large businesses, including fast-food chains, must pay at
least $10 an hour beginning Jan. 1, according to a news release
from the city. On July 1, 2018, small businesses will have to
pay $10.25 and the rate will go to $11.25 for large ones.
Supporters of the $15 minimum wage in Minneapolis and other
cities believe it provides a floor of support for those on the
lowest rung of the economic ladder, including many single
mothers and children. But critics say required pay increases
lead to layoffs and force some employers out of business.
"The bottom line here is that we have huge disparities in
our country and this is one of the ways we can address that,"
City Councilwoman Linea Palmisano said at the council meeting.
In Minneapolis, Minnesota's biggest city, more than 70,000
workers stand to benefit from the increase, supporters say. But
it is likely to be monitored closely for any negative impact on
the labor market.
Minnesota's current minimum wage - $9.50 for large
businesses and $7.75 for small companies - is already the
highest in the Midwest.
City Councilman Blong Yang, who cast the lone dissenting
vote, said he was concerned the ordinance would overburden small
businesses, including many owned by minority groups, and would
raise prices in the city.
"We cannot make Minneapolis an island," Yang said at the
meeting.
Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, as well as
San Francisco, Seattle and some others have already approved
measures to increase base pay to $15 an hour.
Under a law approved last year, California set a $15 target
for all workers, which it plans to reach in 2023. New York State
is also gradually increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour for
all workers under a bill signed by the governor last year.