9 months ago
Minnesota officer will face charges in July shooting death of black motorist
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
November 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

Minnesota officer will face charges in July shooting death of black motorist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A prosecutor in Minnesota on Wednesday said he had brought second-degree manslaughter charges against a police officer involved in the July shooting death of a black motorist that sparked outrage after it was broadcast on social media.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez broke the law when he shot and killed Philando Castile, 32, in Falcon Heights, a St. Paul suburb, during a traffic stop.

Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed images of him after he was shot, and some went viral on social media. (Reporting by Rory Carroll, Editing by Franklin Paul)

