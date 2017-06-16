By Todd Melby
ST. PAUL, Minn. A jury on Friday found the
Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist
during a traffic stop last year not guilty of second-degree
manslaughter.
St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally
shot Philando Castile, 32, last July in an incident that drew
national attention and local protests when the driver's
girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, streamed the
aftermath on social media.
Yanez had testified that he was afraid for his life and that
Castile did not follow his orders.
The shooting in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights, like
similar incidents across the United States, fueled debate about
the appropriate use of force by law enforcement against
minorities.
Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, speaking to reporters
outside the court after the verdict, said: "I'm mad as hell
right now. Yes, I am. My first born son died. ... Just because
he was a police officer, that makes it OK."
Valerie Castile abruptly left the courtroom after the
verdict was read, as cursing and sobbing from spectators could
be heard.
She said the verdict shows "the system continues to fail
black people," adding, "My son loved this city and this city
killed my son and the murderer gets away ... Are you kidding me
right now? We are not evolving as a civilization, we are
devolving."
A rally "to demand justice (and) accountability" was planned
for Friday night at the state capitol by several groups
including the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman said the city would open two
community centers and a college for community discussion on
Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Castile's sister, Allysza Castile, who spoke after her
mother, said, "I will never have faith in the system."
The jury of seven men and five women, 10 of whom were white
and the other two black, deliberated for four days before
acquitting Yanez on all charges.
Earl Gray, an attorney for Yanez, welcomed the decision.
"Justice was done," Gray told Reuters by telephone. "We're
very happy. Yanez was innocent. He was just doing his job."
Shortly after the verdict, the City of St. Anthony said
Yanez will not return to active duty and that it is negotiating
a "voluntary separation agreement" with him.
"I extend again my deepest condolences to Philando Castile's
family, to his friends, and to his community," Governor Mark
Dayton said in a statement.
"Minnesotans continue to grieve with them, for their
horrible loss. Mr. Castile’s death was a terrible tragedy, with
devastating consequences for everyone involved."
During his testimony, Yanez said he feared for his life
after Castile disregarded his commands and began reaching for a
firearm that Castile had disclosed he had in his possession.
Prosecutors said Yanez was not justified in firing his gun,
saying Castile was courteous and non-threatening.
