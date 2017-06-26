The family of Philando Castile, a black motorist
shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in
Minnesota last year, reached a $3 million settlement with the
city of St. Anthony, city officials and family lawyers said
Monday.
The agreement between the Minnesota city and Valerie
Castile, the victim's mother, comes a week after the officer who
shot Castile, 32, five times was found not guilty of any crime -
the bloody aftermath that was seen by millions of people after
Castile's girlfriend livestreamed it online.
Castile's death drew national attention, coming amid a wave
of high-profile police killings of black men, which sparked
street protests in cities across the United States.
A jury of seven men and five women, 10 of whom were white
and two black, last week acquitted St. Anthony Police Department
officer Jeronimo Yanez for his role in the killing. Yanez
testified that he had feared for his life after Castile told him
that he was carrying a firearm and reached for his wallet when
Yanez asked to see identification.
Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend in the passenger seat who
broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live,
testified that Castile never reached for the handgun he was
licensed to carry.
Shortly after the verdict, the City of St. Anthony said
Yanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant, would not return to
active duty and it was negotiating a "voluntary separation
agreement" with him.
"I'm mad as hell right now," Valerie Castile told reporters
after the verdict. "My first-born son died. ... Just because he
was a police officer, that makes it OK." She said the verdict
shows "the system continues to fail black people."
The family's attorney had said at the time it planned to
file a civil lawsuit in federal court.
Video footage of the fatal shooting from the dashboard
camera of a police car showed how quickly the incident unfolded,
but shed no light on whether Castile had reached for his gun.
Prosecutors had argued Yanez was not justified in firing his
gun, saying Castile was courteous and non-threatening.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state capitol
in St. Paul after the verdict, and a series of speakers demanded
justice for minorities in the American judicial system and
stronger accountability measures for police.