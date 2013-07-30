FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's revises Minnesota's outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's revises Minnesota's outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday revised the outlook on Minnesota’s general obligation bonds to stable from negative, affirming its Aa1 rating and citing strong financial management.

The outlook revision, ahead of a sale on Aug. 6 of $265.2 million Various Purpose G.O. Bonds, Series 2013A; $200 million State Trunk Highway G.O. Bonds, Series 2013B; and $5 million Taxable G.O. Bonds, Series 2013C, reflects improved revenue performance, increased budget reserves, and recurring budget balancing solutions, Moody’s said in a statement.

The Aa1 rating is affirmed on $5.7 billion of general obligation debt, while the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program is affirmed at Aa2 on approximately $15 billion outstanding, on Minnesota City and County Credit Enhancement Program (approximately $687 million outstanding and on various appropriation credits (approximately $1.1 billion outstanding).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.