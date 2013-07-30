Moody's revises Minnesota's outlook to stable

July 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday revised the outlook on Minnesota’s general obligation bonds to stable from negative, affirming its Aa1 rating and citing strong financial management.

The outlook revision, ahead of a sale on Aug. 6 of $265.2 million Various Purpose G.O. Bonds, Series 2013A; $200 million State Trunk Highway G.O. Bonds, Series 2013B; and $5 million Taxable G.O. Bonds, Series 2013C, reflects improved revenue performance, increased budget reserves, and recurring budget balancing solutions, Moody’s said in a statement.

The Aa1 rating is affirmed on $5.7 billion of general obligation debt, while the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program is affirmed at Aa2 on approximately $15 billion outstanding, on Minnesota City and County Credit Enhancement Program (approximately $687 million outstanding and on various appropriation credits (approximately $1.1 billion outstanding).