Thailand's Minor to buy hotels in Portugal, Brazil for $201 mln
January 28, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Minor to buy hotels in Portugal, Brazil for $201 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thai hotel group Minor International PCL said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy hotel assets in Portugal and Brazil from Tivoli Hotels and Resorts for 6.56 billion baht ($201.23 million).

The purchase is part of Minor’s expansion into Europe and South America, the company said. It includes two hotel properties in Sao Paolo and four hotel properties in Portugal with a combined number of rooms exceeding 1,600. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

