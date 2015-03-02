FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Minor Inter to invest $1.54 bln over next 5 yrs
March 2, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Minor Inter to invest $1.54 bln over next 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor International PCL said on Monday it planned to spend at least 50 billion baht ($1.54 billion) over the next 5 years to expand food and hotel businesses and on acquisitions.

Minor, which runs Burger King, Diary Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia, planned to invest about 30-32 billion baht on expanding its existing business, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, told investors during a quarterly earnings presentation.

Another 20-22 billion baht would be set aside for acquisitions as the company planned to expand domestically as well as overseas, he said.

$1 = 32.40 Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

