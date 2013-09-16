FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Minsheng, Alibaba to cooperate in banking services
September 16, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

China Minsheng, Alibaba to cooperate in banking services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd , the country’s seventh-largest listed bank, said on Monday that it has signed a strategic tie-up with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to cooperate in banking services.

The services include wealth management, credit card, direct banking and information technology, Minsheng said in a securities filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Alibaba has already started lending to small- and medium-companies in China, though that business accounts for only a fraction of the group’s core operations.

