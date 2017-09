June 17 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Says adjusts conversion price of its convertible bonds after dividend to 8.18 yuan ($1.32) per share from 9.92 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kav22w

