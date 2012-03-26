FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Minsheng Bank suspends trade, places HK shares
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 26, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 6 years

China Minsheng Bank suspends trade, places HK shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Monday it will suspend trading of its shares for a day, as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.

Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the country’s securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at boosting its capital adequacy ratio.

The fundraising follows moves by Beijing to improve the safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.

Minsheng Bank shares will resume trade on Tuesday, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.