March 26, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

China Minsheng Bank shares suspended -HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Trading in H shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp was suspended on Monday, a ccording to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

It gave no further details.

Minsheng Bank said earlier on Monday it would suspend trading of its A shares for a day as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.

Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the country’s securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, aimed at boosting its capital adequacy ratio. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

