China's Bright snaps up Spanish food group Miquel

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chinese food conglomerate Bright Food Group Co Ltd has completed a 110 million euro ($123.52 million) deal for Spanish food distributor Miquel Alimentació, a spokesman said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal, via Bright’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Tangjiu Group Co Ltd, is the latest in a string of deals by the state-owned firm from Israel to New Zealand that mirrors China’s growing confidence to make major investments abroad.

The deal will see Bright take a 72 percent stake in Miquel, which owns brands such as Gourmet and Spar, and which saw sales of around 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) last year, Bright said. Strategic investors will hold the remaining share.

The Chinese firm said it would help Miquel get greater access to the world’s second largest economy, and hoped Miquel products would enter the China market by November.

Bright, which processes foods ranging from sweets to pork products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree in recent years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys.