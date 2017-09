Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asset and wealth management provider Mirabaud Asset Management appointed Ken Nicholson and Trevor Fitzgerald to its European small and midcap equity portfolio team.

Both of the them would be joining the firm in September.

Nicholson was previously at Standard Life Investments, where he was investment director for smaller companies from 2001. Fitzgerald was previously at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)