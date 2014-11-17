BRIEF-Miraculum lowers its FY 2014 financial forecast

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Said on Saturday it reported Q3 revenue of 1.0 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was 935,847 zlotys versus a loss of 169,265 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Lowers its FY 2014 net revenue and EBITDA financial forecast and withdraws its FY 2015 financial forecast published on Feb. 25

* Expects to report FY 2014 net revenue of 36 million zlotys instead of previously expected 48 million zlotys

* Expects to report FY 2014 EBITDA of 5.2 million zlotys instead of previously expected 6.1 million zlotys

* Will consider publishing new results forecast for FY 2015 following decision on its ownership structure

