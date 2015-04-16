FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance seeks exchange approval for IPO
April 16, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance seeks exchange approval for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd, South Korea’s sixth-biggest life insurer by assets, has applied for approval to launch an initial public offering, South Korea’s stock exchange said on Thursday.

Mirae Asset, which is majority-owned by affiliate Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and related shareholders, plans a listing seen worth around 300 billion-500 billion won ($277 million-$459 million), South Korean online media outlet Money Today The Bell reported in March.

A spokesman for Mirae Asset said it is planning an IPO at some point this year, but declined to comment on further listing details.

Samsung Securities, Citigroup and Daiwa are co-advisers for the IPO.

$1 = 1,088.5200 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
